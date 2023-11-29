NHL Players' Association to review Corey Perry contract termination, reports say

The NHL’s Players’ Association is reviewing the Chicago Blackhawks’ decision to terminate the contract of forward Corey Perry, according to multiple reports.

The NHLPA told reporters that they are reviewing the move by Chicago, which came after unspecified allegations were investigated by the team.

According to reports, the NHLPA has 60 days from the termination of Perry’s contract to determine whether to file a formal grievance against the Blackhawks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The situation unfolded earlier this month, with the Blackhawks removing Perry from their lineup ahead of a Nov. 22 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. According to General Manager Kyle Davidson, the team initiated an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Perry, and the team waived the forward with the intention of terminating his contract on Tuesday.

“Last week, management was notified of possible misconduct by Corey Perry,” Davidson said during a Tuesday press conference. “We immediately pulled him from the game and conducted an internal investigation. Upon learning the finding of the investigation, we made the decision to terminate his contract.”

The team declined to disclose details surrounding the allegations.

Perry cleared waivers on Wednesday, and the team moved to terminate his contract.

No further details have been made available on the NHLPA’s inquiry, or on a timeline for a decision.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.