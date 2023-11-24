NHL prevents former Blackhawks goalie from wearing a special mask for Native American Heritage night

Former Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was told by the NHL he could not wear a custom mask for his current team's Native American Heritage night, his agent said Friday.

Marc-Andre Fleury indicated he was planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine. The NHL then threatened the Wild organization with an additional significant fine. https://t.co/iVmCqyQR2H — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) November 24, 2023

Allan Walsh confirmed his client was informed he couldn’t wear the mask, even for warmups. The league prohibits players from wearing specialty jerseys, masks, stickers, decals, or tape for theme nights.

The league initially banned players from using rainbow-colored tape on Pride nights before reversing that decision after receiving backlash from around the hockey community. Teams are not allowed to dress players in themed jerseys for warmups this season after a handful of players decided last season to opt out of Pride Night warmups that included specialty jerseys.

With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honor his wife, Véronique, who is Native Canadian, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he’d receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an “additional significant fine.”

It was not clear how much either of those fines would be. A message sent to the NHL seeking comment was not immediately returned.

This is not the first time the netminder designed a mask to honor his wife. He did the same thing in November 2021 while with the Blackhawks for Native American Heritage Month.

Fleury, 38, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league's top goaltender.

