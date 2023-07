The Blackhawks selected Milton Oscarson, a 6-foot-6 center from Sweden, with the No. 167 pick -- their penultimate pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Oscarson has played with Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League since 2020. His best season came during the 2021-22 season, when he authored a 29-point season on 11 goals and 18 assists in 25 games.

He played for Sweden in the World Junior U-20 Championships, recording two goals in seven tournament games.

