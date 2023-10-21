WATCH: Connor Bedard scores electric first home goal for Blackhawks

If you're a believer that sports are scripted, you might want to use this as evidence.

Connor Bedard --- during the Blackhawks' first home game of the season --- scored the first goal of the game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

CONNOR BEDARD PUTS THE HAWKS ON THE BOARD FIRST pic.twitter.com/nGec4IyKnq — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 22, 2023

That's Bedard's second goal of the season, the first on a true shot. His first goal was on a wrap-around against the Bruins. And his first preseason goal was an empty-netter.

What a start for the Blackhawks' home slate.

