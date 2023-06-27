Trending
ChicagoBlackhawks
Hawks Insider

Blackhawks official 2023-24 season schedule

The Blackhawks will open the 2023-24 season in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The NHL officially released its schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. CT. 

Here are some quick notes as you prepare to look at the full schedule:

  • The Blackhawks will open their season with a five-game road trip, which begins in Pittsburgh. That means Connor Bedard, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick, will have a chance to face his childhood hero Sidney Crosby in his NHL debut.
  • The Blackhawks' home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
  • The Blackhawks will host 25 weekend games from Friday-Sunday. It's the most weekend games for the Blackhawks since 2008-09; the seven Saturday night home contests are also the most since the 1957-58 season.
  • The Blackhawks have 11 back-to-back sets this season.
  • The Blackhawks will play nine out of 10 games in February at the United Center.
  • NBC Sports Chicago is the exclusive carrier for all local game broadcasts. The complete broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Now, what we've all been waiting for, let's take a look at the full schedule:

And here's a look at the preseason schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 28: St. Louis at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 8 hours ago

Early projection of Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster with Connor Bedard

Alex DeBrincat Jul 10

Alex DeBrincat the latest former Blackhawk to join Red Wings

Saturday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Minnesota — 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Chicago at Detroit — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Chicago at St. Louis — 7:30 p.m.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us