Blackhawks official 2023-24 season schedule

The NHL officially released its schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.
Here are some quick notes as you prepare to look at the full schedule:
- The Blackhawks will open their season with a five-game road trip, which begins in Pittsburgh. That means Connor Bedard, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick, will have a chance to face his childhood hero Sidney Crosby in his NHL debut.
- The Blackhawks' home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
- The Blackhawks will host 25 weekend games from Friday-Sunday. It's the most weekend games for the Blackhawks since 2008-09; the seven Saturday night home contests are also the most since the 1957-58 season.
- The Blackhawks have 11 back-to-back sets this season.
- The Blackhawks will play nine out of 10 games in February at the United Center.
- NBC Sports Chicago is the exclusive carrier for all local game broadcasts. The complete broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Now, what we've all been waiting for, let's take a look at the full schedule:
And here's a look at the preseason schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 28: St. Louis at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks
Saturday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Minnesota — 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1: Chicago at Detroit — 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7: Chicago at St. Louis — 7:30 p.m.