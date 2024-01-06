Blackhawks place Nick Foligno on injured reserve with fractured left finger

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Nick Foligno on injured reserve because of a fractured left finger, the team announced Saturday. That means he'll miss a minimum of seven days.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Foligno presumably suffered the injury in his second-period fight with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith, who injured Connor Bedard with a big hit in the first period.

Nick Foligno drops the gloves with Brendan Smith, who injured Connor Bedard in the first period with a big hit.



One of the longest fights of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ercUKWN2e5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 6, 2024

Bedard suffered a fractured jaw and was placed on injured reserve on Saturday with Foligno. There's no timetable for either of the two.

"We’re not sure how long him and Nick will be," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said after Saturday's practice. "It’s just so fresh today this morning to get our people to look at them and make decisions going forward. So, we just have to do what we’ve been doing, scrambling our lineup together and mixing up the chemistry. As soon as we seem to find a little something, someone goes down.

"It’s definitely a challenge but we don’t really have a timeline on them."

The Blackhawks now have nine players on injured reserve, which is borderline ridiculous. The team acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh on Saturday morning to provide some forward help, and later in the day claimed forward Zach Sanford off waivers from Arizona.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.