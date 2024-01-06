Blackhawks claim forward Zach Sanford off waivers from Arizona

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks claimed forward Zach Sanford off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes, according to the NHL's transaction wire.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The news comes hours after the Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve. The total IR count for Chicago is now nine players.

Sanford, 29, has two assists in 11 games this season with the Arizona Coyotes. He also has four points (one goal, three assists) in 16 games for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League, where he's served as an alternate captain.

Sanford is a 6-foot-4, 207-pound winger who's a bottom-six piece at this point in his career. He provides some depth to the roster while Chicago's injured forwards work their way back.

The Blackhawks also acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.