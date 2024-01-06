Blackhawks acquire forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for draft pick

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Rem Pitlick from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced Saturday morning.

Pitlick, 26, has accumulated 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 32 games this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. He has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.

The acquisition comes after the Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve. The total IR count for Chicago is now nine players.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson knows Pitlick from Montreal, where the two overlapped for one season in 2021-22 when Richardson was an assistant coach.

Richardson said Pitlick will travel to Chicago on Saturday night and the plan is for him to make his team debut on Sunday afternoon when the Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames at the United Center.

"A lot of speed and he's a character guy," Richardson said of Pitlick, who's a 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward that can play wing or center. "He’s not a big guy but he has speed and experience playing in the league. That’ll be a good boost just to have someone who I know a little bit but I think that can add different dimensions."

