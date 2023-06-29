Blackhawks select forward Martin Misiak with No. 55 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected forward Martin Misiak in the second round (No. 55 overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"So exciting," Misiak said. "I'm so happy to be part of Chicago. Such a great organization. Can't wait to be in Chicago, to be honest. ... I had the best feeling about them, to be honest. I kind of hoped to get to Chicago. I'm really glad it worked out."

Misiak, 18, compiled 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 27 games last season for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, and added 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in nine postseason contests. He also registered 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 29 games for HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia.

Misiak is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward who can play wing or center. He played winger in Slovakia but center with Youngstown, where he helped his team win the Clark Cup.

"He bumped around from center to win and ultimately ended up on the top line as a center and they won the Clark Cup in the USHL," Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said. "Big, skates, initiates contact, in on board battles, almost like a Brandon Saad-type player, that big-bodied wall player."

It's unclear what the future holds for Misiak, who could return to Youngstown or head to the Canadian Hockey League.

"Some CHL teams are trying to get him," Doneghey said.

Misiak brings a different element to the Blackhawks, who could use a bigger body up the middle. He said he tries modeling his game after Pavel Zacha, who's a versatile playmaking forward that inside afraid to go to the dirty areas.

"Really strong, physical, can play a two-way game, probably drop down into your bottom six but also in the playoffs for Youngstown played up as their first line center," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "Really versatile. That was something else we also liked about Oliver yesterday: really versatile player that can play anywhere in your lineup, different positions."

