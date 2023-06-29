Blackhawks select Roman Kantserov with No. 44 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected forward Roman Kantserov in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kantserov, 18, registered 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games this past season for the Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the MHL. He also added one goal and two assists in three postseason contests.

Kantserov is a 5-foot-9, 176-pound forward who's considered to be a strong skater with a great shot. His size is a potential concern, but the Blackhawks probably aren't too worried about it because of his skating ability.

"We had an excellent meeting with him on Tuesday," Blackhawks director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said. "He can flat out shoot it. He's accurate, quick release, skating's really good and powerful. He's got a thick body on him, plays inside. I believe he's got one year left on his KHL contract."

