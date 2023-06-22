Blackhawks sign Joey Anderson to 1-year extension

The Blackhawks have re-signed forward Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way deal, the team announced Thursday. His NHL cap hit is $800,000.

Anderson, 25, recorded six points (four goals, two assists) in 24 games last season with the Blackhawks. It was a small sample size, but he stood out in a bottom-six role and averaged 12:56 of ice time.

After the NHL season concluded, the Blackhawks assigned Anderson to the American Hockey League to assist with the Rockford IceHogs' playoff push. He registered three assists in two regular-season games and added two goals and one assist in five postseason contests.

Anderson was acquired by Chicago on Feb. 27 from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Jake McCabe and Sam Laffery trade. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in 14 games for the Maple Leafs last season and 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games with the Toronto Marlies, their AHL club.

