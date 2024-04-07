Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Is Connor Bedard a lock to win the Calder Trophy over Brock Faber?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis discuss the Calder Trophy debate between Connor Bedard and Brock Faber. Is Bedard a lock to win the award? Plus, Pat and Charlie talk about Taylor Raddysh being a healthy scratch and what his future will the Blackhawks is. Will the team move on from him over the summer? The guys also give Petr Mrazek some love.

