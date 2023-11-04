The Chicago Blackhawks honored late chairman Rocky Wirtz during Saturday's game by unveiling a commemorative bronze seat in Section 119 at the United Center.

The team unveiled the seat statue during the first television timeout, which aired on NBC Sports Chicago. Take a look:

The Blackhawks introduce "Rocky's Seat" - Rocky Wirtz's encased chair in section 119 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VCGbuVagSc — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 5, 2023

Wirtz, most notably, never sat in the Blackhawks' suite for games, always choosing to sit with the fans. A great gesture to make it a permanent part of the United Center.

Starting on Saturday, fans and community members can nominate themselves or someone they believe deserves this honor and exclusive experience during select games this 2023-24 season, according to the Blackhawks. The selected individuals will be able to attend a game and bring up to three guests to sit next to the seat.

You can nominate a fan at Blackhawks.com/RockysSeat.

“My dad leaves behind a vast legacy of passion, generosity and philanthropy,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “He cared deeply about our fans as well as giving back to the local community on a daily basis. That’s why we are calling for nominations for stories of passionate Blackhawks fandom and community impact in his memory, with selected Chicagoans and their families to enjoy the game from my father’s cherished vantage point.”

