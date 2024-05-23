Connor Bedard bounces back after relegation to 13th forward duties for Team Canada

Trending
By Alex Shapiro

Connor Bedard responded to what appeared to be a demotion on Team Canada, with a point scored in the team’s quarterfinals match against Slovakia on Thursday.

Bedard also mixed it up with some physical play in front of the net, and nearly notched another assist with this nifty pass to set up a prime scoring chance.

Bedard had a blazing start to the Men’s World Championship tournament with five goals and one assist in Team Canada’s first three games. But he went cold over the next four games and didn’t record a point. Bedard’s minutes shrunk along with his production.

Over Team Canada’s first three games, Bedard averaged 17.6 shifts per game and just under 15 minutes of time on the ice. Over the last five however, he’s only averaged 13 shifts per game and just over 10 minutes of ice time.

Bedard was relegated to 13th-forward duties on Thursday. We’ll see if his performance against Slovakia leads to an uptick in minutes in the Men’s World Championship semifinals.

