We may know where Patrick Kane intends to sign early this week, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The former Blackhawks star remains a free agent over a month into the regular season as he recovers from a hip resurfacing surgery.

There has been plenty of speculation that Kane could end up with the Florida Panthers as they try to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final. Friedman said he believes Kane has collected a lot of information on the up-and-coming Red Wings, as well. A move to Detroit would mean a reunion for Kane and his former Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat.

However Friedman said it’s been tough to get a clear read on Kane’s intentions.

“Tougher than an escape room to figure out where he’s going,” Friedman said.

Still, Friedman expects a decision soon.

“I do believe he’s down to a couple of teams.”

Most believe the door is closed for Kane to come back to Chicago since they’re at the beginning of a rebuild.

Kane is one of the most accomplished players in Blackhawks history. He ranks second in points scored (1,225), second in assists (779), third in goals (446) and third in games played (1,161). He was a key cog in the team’s three Stanley Cup championships.

