On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis put a bow on the 2023 NHL Draft for the Blackhawks, who made 11 picks in total. Plus, Pat and Charlie discuss the Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno trade, why Josh Bailey was bought out, the potential acquisition of Corey Perry, and more.
0:00 - More thoughts on Connor Bedard
4:00 - Day 2 recap of Blackhawks' draft
12:40 - Why the Blackhawks adding veterans is different from keeping Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews
24:00 - Corey Perry to the Blackhawks?!