NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Oliver Moore is selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 19th overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis put a bow on the 2023 NHL Draft for the Blackhawks, who made 11 picks in total. Plus, Pat and Charlie discuss the Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno trade, why Josh Bailey was bought out, the potential acquisition of Corey Perry, and more.

0:00 - More thoughts on Connor Bedard

4:00 - Day 2 recap of Blackhawks' draft

12:40 - Why the Blackhawks adding veterans is different from keeping Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

24:00 - Corey Perry to the Blackhawks?!

