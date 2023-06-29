Podcast: Blackhawks select Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore on Day 1 of 2023 NHL Draft

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks finally taking Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and landing Oliver Moore at No. 19 overall. Plus, an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Bedard.
0:00 - Connor Bedard is officially a Blackhawk
7:40 - Charlie's 1-on-1 interview with Bedard
14:40 - Oliver Moore falls to Blackhawks at No. 19 overall
40:00 - Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on his viral street interview in Nashville