Podcast: Blackhawks select Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore on Day 1 of 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Connor Bedard speaks to the media after being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the first overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the Blackhawks finally taking Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and landing Oliver Moore at No. 19 overall. Plus, an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Bedard.

0:00 - Connor Bedard is officially a Blackhawk



7:40 - Charlie's 1-on-1 interview with Bedard



14:40 - Oliver Moore falls to Blackhawks at No. 19 overall



40:00 - Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on his viral street interview in Nashville

