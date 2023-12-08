Podcast: Could Jason Dickinson be an attractive trade deadline target for contenders?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis talk about the Blackhawks picking up three out of a possible four points in their last two games and what they can do to string together consecutive wins for the first time all season. They also discuss Petr Mrazek's terrific performance against Anaheim, the power play potentially starting to turn a corner, the tall pairing of Louis Crevier and Alex Vlasic, and Lukas Reichel working his way back up the lineup after the healthy scratch. Plus, could Jason Dickinson be an attractive trade deadline target for contenders? And finally, Pat and Charlie talk about the Connor Bedard-Travis Kelce saga and react to Patrick Kane's debut with the Detroit Red Wings.

