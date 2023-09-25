Trending
Hawks Insider

Podcast: Tony Granato on joining NBC Sports Chicago, trying to recruit Connor Bedard, and more

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis are joined by longtime coach Tony Granato, who will be joining NBC Sports Chicago's studio team for the 2023-24 season as a Blackhawks analyst. Granato shares his background on coaching, growing up a Blackhawks fan as a Chicago-area native, his thoughts on Connor Bedard, the future of the Blackhawks, and much more.

1:33 - Granato on his background and decision to join NBC Sports Chicago

2:52 - Granato on trying to recruit Connor Bedard in college

7:38 - Granato on Bedard's maturity and when he knew he would be a special NHL player

12:30 - Granato on Lukas Reichel, the future of the Blackhawks and more

27:00 - Granato on coaching Team USA at the Olympics

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks Insider
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us