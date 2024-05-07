When is the NHL Draft lottery 2024, and Blackhawks odds for No. 1 pick

Last year, the ping pong balls fell the Blackhawks’ way when they secured the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft, and the rights to draft Connor Bedard. They’re hoping some of that luck is leftover this year, so they get the chance to pair Bedard with this year’s phenom, Macklin Celebrini.

Here’s when the NHL lottery begins, and the Blackhawks’ odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick for a second year in a row:

WHEN IS THE 2024 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY?

The NHL draft lottery will air on Tuesday, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2024 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY?

The lottery itself will be broadcast on ESPN. Starting at 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago will air an NHL draft lottery special featuring Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis and Blackhawks Pre and Postgame Live host Pat Boyle.

WHAT ODDS DO THE BLACKHAWKS HAVE FOR THE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK?

The Blackhawks have a 13.5% chance to secure the No. 1 overall pick this year. Since they finished with the second-fewest points in the regular, they have the second-best odds to land the top pick. Only the Sharks have better odds at 18.5%.

WHEN IS THE 2024 NHL DRAFT?

The picks start coming off the board on June 28 and the event wraps up on June 29.

