Former Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat traded to Red Wings from Senators

Alex DeBrincat is headed to Detroit.

The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday announced they had acquired DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in the same draft.

Detroit also announced it had inked a four-year extension with the 25-year-old winger with an average annual value of $7,875,000. That would make the deal worth $31.5 million, and he'd be the franchise's second-highest-paid player behind captain Dylan Larkin.

DeBrincat had been drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 draft, going No. 39 overall.

The Michigan native made a solid impact in his debut season in 2017-18, where he recorded 28 goals and 24 assists as he appeared in all 82 games. His Blackhawks arc saw him become an All-Star in 2022 after logging 41 goals (tying a career-high) and 37 assists (a then-career high).

But ahead of the 2022 draft, Chicago dealt DeBrincat to Ottawa for three draft selections, including the No. 7 overall pick. The Blackhawks used the pick on Kevin Korchinski.

With the Senators, DeBrincat played in all 82 games, too, but his goals dwindled to just 27. However, he tallied a career-high 39 assists.

Despite the solid production, he couldn't help Ottawa end a playoff drought, which extended to six years in 2023.