Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard talk hockey, exchange jerseys

The two most esteemed rookies of this generation have finally crossed paths.

With the San Antonio Spurs in town to face the Bulls Thursday night, the teams set up a meet-and-greet between Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard, 18, and NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama, 19.

Connor Bedard x Victor Wembanyama



No. 1s meet and greet. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kFKgGD7UXy — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The two No. 1 overall picks exchanged jerseys and sat down for a chat in the Blackhawks' locker room at the United Center. The 7-foot-4 French phenom towered over the 5-foot-10 Canadian prodigy.

Wembanyama, who admittedly isn't much of a hockey fan, said he did some research before the meeting.

"I read a little bit before coming here," Wembanyama told Bedard. "Sounds dope. I had heard of you way before, but I just started learning a little bit more. It's dope."

Wembanyama was particularly enthused by the fights that regularly occur in hockey and was eager to learn more about that unique aspect of the sport.

"It just looks out of this world. Is this, like, an every game occurrence?" he asked.

"Probably not now," said Bedard. "But if you look at the '80s, it's, like, 10 times a game. But now it's maybe every other game."

So far, both teenagers have lived up to the immeasurable hype and are on pace for their respective league's rookie of the year award.

Wembanyama is averaging a double-double with 19.0 points and 11 rebounds through his first 24 games, leading all rookies in both categories. Bedard leads all NHL rookies in every offensive category with 28 points, 12 goals and 16 assists.

Talk about star power. The future of North American sports is as bright as ever.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Learn about French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.