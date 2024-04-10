French woman breaks rope climbing world record at Eiffel Tower

A French athlete earned a daring world record at her country's most iconic landmark.

Anouk Garnier broke the men's and women's world record for rope climbing at the Eiffel Tower. The two-time world champion obstacle course racer made it from the ground up 110 meters (nearly 361 feet) to the second story of the tower in 18 minutes.

Garnier broke the previous record held by South Africa's Thomas Van Tonder, who made it 90 meters up a rope between the Soweto Towers in Johannesburg four years ago.

“My dream has come true. It’s magical,” Garnier said, via The Guardian. “If there was one thing I never doubted, it was that I was going to do it.”

Along with setting a record, Garnier used the opportunity to raise money for France's League Against Cancer, a cause close to her heart.

“My mother has cancer and it was important for me to surpass my limits for a good cause close to my heart, to help cancer research,” she said, via Yahoo.

On top of record holder and two-time world champion, Garnier will get to add another title to her resume this spring: Olympic torchbearer. She will carry the Olympic torch in Marseilles in May ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, which is set for July 26.