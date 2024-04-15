Team USA men's basketball roster reportedly revealed for 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr has his squad for the 2024 Olympics.
Most of the squad set to compete in the Paris Games reportedly was revealed on Monday, which is headlined by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
The 12-man roster has one spot open, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added, which could be filled later.
Here are the 11 players currently called up:
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
Team USA is seeking its fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics.
This story will be updated...