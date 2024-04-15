Team USA men's basketball roster reportedly revealed for 2024 Olympics

Steve Kerr has his squad for the 2024 Olympics.

Most of the squad set to compete in the Paris Games reportedly was revealed on Monday, which is headlined by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

The 12-man roster has one spot open, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added, which could be filled later.

Here are the 11 players currently called up:

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Team USA is seeking its fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics.

This story will be updated...