List of every 2026 FIFA World Cup match by host city

Three host countries, 48 teams, 104 matches and one FIFA World Cup champion.

Anticipation is already building for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial tournament will feature some new twists in its next edition, as the United States, Mexico and Canada will share hosting duties for the newly expanded 48-team field.

While the field is far from decided, FIFA announced the dates and venues for every 2026 World Cup match on Sunday. Mexico will play the tournament’s opening match on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, the U.S. men’s national team will open play a day later at SoFi Stadium and the tournament will wrap up with the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here is everything to know so far about 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, venues and tickets.

How many stadiums are hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games?

Sixteen cities will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. has 11 hosts: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area and Seattle. Mexico has three hosts in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. Canada has two hosts in Toronto and Vancouver.

Cities are broken up into three regions: Eastern Region (Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Toronto), Central Region (Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Mexico City, Monterrey) and Western Region (Los Angeles, San Francisco/Bay Area, Seattle, Vancouver).

Dallas will host nine matches, the most of any site during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

Tickets are not yet available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Based on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it could be well over a year before anyone can buy tickets for 2026 games. FIFA opened its first sales phase for the last tournament in January 2022, about 10 months before the opening match.

Fans can register their interest on FIFA’s website to receive the latest news and information regarding tickets for the 2026 World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup schedule by location

Here is a look at the dates and venue for every match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

United States

Atlanta

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

June 15, 2026: Group stage

June 18, 2026: Group stage

June 21, 2026: Group stage

June 24, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

July 1, 2026: Round of 32

July 7, 2026: Round of 16

July 15, 2026: Semifinal

Boston

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

June 13, 2026: Group stage

June 16, 2026: Group stage

June 19, 2026: Group stage

June 23, 2026: Group stage

June 26, 2026: Group stage

June 29, 2026: Round of 32

July 9, 2026: Quarterfinal

Dallas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

June 14, 2026: Group stage

June 17, 2026: Group stage

June 22, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

June 30, 2026: Round of 32

July 3, 2026: Round of 32

July 6, 2026: Round of 16

July 14, 2026: Semifinal

Houston

Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

June 14, 2026: Group stage

June 17, 2026: Group stage

June 20, 2026: Group stage

June 23, 2026: Group stage

June 26, 2026: Group stage

June 29, 2026: Round of 32

July 4, 2026: Round of 16

Kansas City

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

June 16, 2026: Group stage

June 20, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

July 3, 2026: Round of 32

July 11, 2026: Quarterfinal

Los Angeles

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

June 12, 2026: USMNT group stage

June 15, 2026: Group stage

June 18, 2026: Group stage

June 21, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: USMNT group stage

June 28, 2026: Round of 32

July 2, 2026: Round of 32

July 10, 2026: Quarterfinal

Miami

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

June 15, 2026: Group stage

June 21, 2026: Group stage

June 24, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

July 3, 2026: Round of 32

July 11, 2026: Quarterfinal

July 18, 2026: Bronze Final

New York/New Jersey

Stadium: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

June 13, 2026: Group stage

June 16, 2026: Group stage

June 22, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

June 30, 2026: Round of 32

July 5, 2026: Round of 16

July 19, 2026: World Cup Final

Philadelphia

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

June 14, 2026: Group stage

June 19, 2026: Group stage

June 22, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: Group stage

June 27, 2026: Group stage

July 4, 2026: Round of 16

San Francisco/Bay Area

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

June 13, 2026: Group stage

June 16, 2026: Group stage

June 19, 2026: Group stage

June 22, 2026: Group stage

June 25, 2026: Group stage

July 1, 2026: Round of 32

Seattle

Stadium: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

June 15, 2026: Group stage

June 19, 2026: USMNT group stage

June 24, 2026: Group stage

June 26, 2026: Group stage

July 1, 2026: Round of 32

July 6, 2026: Round of 16

Mexico

Guadalajara

Stadium: Estadio Akron, Zapopan, Jalisco

June 11, 2026: Group stage

June 18, 2026: Mexico group stage

June 23, 2026: Group stage

June 26, 2026: Group stage

Mexico City

Stadium: Estadio Azteca, Coyoacan, Mexico City

June 11, 2026: Mexico group stage

June 17, 2026: Group stage

June 24, 2026: Mexico group stage

June 30, 2026: Round of 32

July 5, 2026: Round of 16

Monterrey

Stadium: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Nuevo León

June 14, 2026: Group stage

June 20, 2026: Group stage

June 24, 2026: Group stage

June 29, 2026: Round of 32

Canada

Toronto

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

June 12, 2026: Canada group stage

June 17, 2026: Group stage

June 20, 2026: Group stage

June 23, 2026: Group stage

June 26, 2026: Group stage

July 2, 2026: Round of 32

Vancouver

Stadium: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia