Here's where the USMNT will play at the 2026 World Cup

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 17: Folarin Balogun #20, Gio Reyna #7, and Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States celebrate a goal during an international friendly game between Ghana and USMNT at GEODIS Park on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

It's a home tour for the U.S. men's national team in 2026.

The U.S. is one of three hosts for the 2026 tournament, joining neighbors Mexico and Canada in welcoming some of the planet's best soccer nations for the quadrennial World Cup.

The stage will be quite important for the U.S. given it has never won a men's World Cup, and the current crop of youngsters will be more mature and ready when the tournament rolls around.

But where will be the USMNT play its games in the 2026 World Cup? Here's what to know:

Where will the USMNT play at the 2026 World Cup?

While the opponents won't be known for a few more years, the USMNT knows where it will play in the 2026 World Cup, at least for the group stage. Here are those locations following FIFA's official announcement:

Game 1 on Friday, June 12: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Game 2 on Friday, June 19: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Game 3 on Thursday, June 25: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

FIFA is looking to keep travel light for teams in the group stage, which is why the U.S. will be based in the west coast for the three group games. The team also has operations in Carson, Calif., which is close to SoFi Stadium that further reduces the travel burden.

Where is the 2026 World Cup Final?

Though the U.S. will play at SoFi Stadium, the venue was not chosen to host the 2026 final. Instead, MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey received the official nod.

When will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will run from Thursday, June 11, beginning in Mexico's Estadio Azteca, and run until the final on Sunday, July 19.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The 2026 World Cup Final will transpire on Sunday, July 19, FIFA confirmed.

