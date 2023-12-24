5 best Premier League signings at Christmas of 2023-24 season

For some teams it'll be a Christmas weekend to cherish. For others, not so much.

Through 18 of 38 games in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Arsenal sits atop the table with 40 points, having won 12 games, drawn four and lost two. Liverpool and Aston Villa trail right behind with 39 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City have 34 points but have a game in hand. They usually go on their big runs in the second half of the season, so it's far from over as the Gunners learned last year.

Manchester United are in eighth having won nine games, lost eight and drawn just once in all-or-nothing fashion. Chelsea haven't improved much from their mid-table finish last year, currently in 10th.

But do these teams boast summer signings who have made instant impacts in the first few months? Let's look at the five best, in no particular order:

DM/CM Declan Rice, Arsenal

How many times would you say a player who cost over 100 million euros is a bargain? That's definitely the case with Declan Rice, the former West Ham captain who has solidified the Gunners as title contenders thanks to his exquisite aura and learning pace. He plays the single pivot role at an elite level despite being 24 and completely new to Mikel Arteta's system, while also providing a goal threat when higher up the pitch.

It's hard to believe Arsenal would be challenging for the title if they hadn't got the Rice signing over the line, especially with Thomas Partey proving unreliable yet again with fitness issues. Of course, it'd be best for Rice and Partey to play together. But there's no denying Partey can't do everything the English international does.

DECLAN RICE GIVES ARSENAL THE LEAD LATE! 😱 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/DFxiuBNywb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 3, 2023

RW/CAM Mohammed Kudus, West Ham

The Hammers lost their club captain, but they reinvested the money in solid fashion. Perhaps the best of the bunch thus far is Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian right winger who came from Eredivisie club Ajax. West Ham brought him over for a fee of 43 million euros, with Kudus scoring six times and logging an assist in 15 PL games and adding three goals in five Europa League games.

Good right wingers are difficult enough to find at the top level, with the Hammers somehow landing one of the sport's best prospects. Other clubs have to be wondering why they didn't pursue the 23-year-old, even if you acknowledge his history of muscular injuries.

Mohammed Kudus continues his fantastic Premier League form and doubles West Ham's lead! 🔥



📺 @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/G63AuGkmso — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 23, 2023

GK Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham

The Spurs have been known to bottle things, from trophies to signings. But thus far Guglielmo Vicario has proven to be a top-class goalkeeper under new manager Ange Postecoglou, coming over from Italian side Empoli for 17 million euros.

French veteran Hugo Lloris made countless mistakes between the sticks last year that eventually led to Spurs wanting a fresh direction, with the 27-year-old providing that early on. Tottenham wouldn't be in the top four currently without his shot-stopping, as they concede more shots than title-challenging teams usually do.

Where does Guglielmo Vicario rank among goalkeepers in the Premier League? pic.twitter.com/Vtjmp55Ln3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 7, 2023

RW/CF Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa

Speaking of elite right wingers, Moussa Diaby was a hot prospect with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. But there had been lingering doubts whether his size and technique would translate at the highest level. That led to Aston Villa swooping in to land him for just under 50 million euros. It's early, of course, but they have to be happy with Diaby's production thus far.

The 24-year-old has three goals and four assists in 18 PL appearances, rotating from starts to bench appearances with Jamaican international Leon Bailey also supplying manager Unai Emery a pacey threat down the right flank. They're a club quietly blessed to have two right wingers of their respective qualities, which is just one reason why they have surprised many this year in third place.

Moussa Diaby has gotten off to an EXCELLENT start with two goals and one assist in his first three Premier League matches for Aston Villa! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vP3pRZ5YLW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 30, 2023

CM Ross Barkley, Luton Town

Many at the time overlooked newly promoted side Luton Town picking up former English international Ross Barkley as a free agent. But the 29-year-old, who formerly played for Everton and Chelsea, has been a revelation for Rob Edwards' side. The Hatters have proven to be a tough team to face at home in recent weeks, and they stay competitive on the road despite currently sitting in the relegation zone.

But Barkley has been a reliable presence all over the pitch, playing a pivotal role in Luton's build up with his press resistance and line-breaking passing. If the Hatters suffer relegation come May, it wouldn't be surprising if another PL team acquires him for depth and experience.

Ain't nobody, like Ross Barkley 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CoZgDRd6aG — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 6, 2023

Honorable mentions

Luca Koleosho, Burnley - from RCD Espanyol B for around 3 million euros

Tino Livramento, Newcastle - from Southampton for around 32 million euros