A late goal from Kei Kamara gives the Fire the win over Portland

The Chicago Fire kicked off the second half of the season with a much needed win, snapping a six-game winless streak.

Frank Klopas’ side pulled off a 2-1 win away to the Portland Timbers thanks to a late second half goal from Kei Kamara.

The Fire took the lead in the eighth minute when Gaston Gimenez played the ball to Brian Gutierrez who took it all the way to the byline before cutting back inside the penalty area to an oncoming Fabian Herbers. The German forward connected cleanly and put the ball in the back of the net.

After the goal, however, it was all Portland.

The goal seemed to be a wake up call for the home side as they shifted into another gear finding themselves down in the score. Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady was called into action only four minutes after the visitors took the lead and made a fingertip save from an Evander shot.

Two minutes later, Alonso Aceves made a goal-line clearance to preserve the lead.

The lead would disappear in the 26th minute when Franck Boli equalized for Portland.

Despite Portland being all over Chicago, the Fire had a chance to take the lead right back four minutes later as Jairo Torres was through and had a one-on-one against the Timbers’ keeper. Torres opted for power instead of placement but saw his shot saved, much to his disbelief.

The Fire went into halftime rather fortunate to be tied.

The second half was more of an even affair with Torres having another go at goal only to see his shot go wide and across the net.

Just as it looked like the game was going to end in a draw, Kei Kamara broke the deadlock.

From a throw-in, Gutierrez sent in a pinpoint cross to Kamara who headed the ball into the back of the net to give the Fire the lead in the 83rd minute. It was Gutierrez's second assist of the game and Kamara’s 144th career MLS goal, putting him only one back of second place of the all-time record.

Kei Kamara at the back-post puts @ChicagoFire back in front.



That's now 144 MLS goals for the forward. pic.twitter.com/f2lzjIWX9t — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2023

The Fire weren’t out of the woods quite yet as defender Rafael Czichos was sent off in the 88th minute, only for VAR to reverse the call as Czichos' last ditch tackle was clean. Brady also had to make a save four minutes into stoppage time.

But the Fire managed to see the game out and pick up the win. The three points give the Fire 20 points on the season and climb from 14th to 11th place in the Eastern Conference.