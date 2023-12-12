Chicago Fire acquire Andrew Gutman in trade with Colorado Rapids

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 23: Colorado Rapids midfielder Andrew Gutman (13) during a Leagues Cup match between Nashville SC and Colorado Rapids, July 23, 2023 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The restructuring of the Chicago Fire roster has begun.

The club announced the acquisition of Andrew Gutman in a trade with the Colorado Rapids. In exchange, the Fire traded left-back Miguel Navarro along with $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), $225,000 in 2024 and $225,000 in 2025.. The Fire will also receive a percentage of any future sale if Navarro is sold outside MLS.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew back to the Fire,” said sporting director Georg Heitz. “Andrew is an attacking fullback who possesses the specific skillset that we were seeking for this position.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Additionally, as a Chicagoan and former Academy player, he understands what it means to represent this Club and is extremely motivated to help the team achieve our goals in 2024.”

Welcome back to sweet home Chicago. pic.twitter.com/xupocCvMEj — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) December 12, 2023

As mentioned in the press release, the Hinsdale native came up through the Fire’s youth system

The 27-year-old made his professional debut with Scottish Premiership side Celtic in 2019.

After returning to the United States, he joined USL side Charlotte Independence on loan before stints with FC Cincinnati, Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls and, most recently, Colorado.

In total Gutman has made 107 MLS appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing ten assists.

Going the other way, Navarro joined the Fire in 2020 from Venezuelan side Deportivo La Guaira. In total, Navarro made 97 appearances for the club, providing eight assists. Last season, he split his time at left-back with Alonso Aceves.

The left-back has been a bit of a rotating position for the Fire where in addition to Navarro and Aceves, Jonathan Bornstein also minded that part of the defense the last couple of seasons.

In acquiring Gutman, the Fire are looking for a left-back who can be more of a threat going forward. Creating and converting chances was something the Fire lacked last season and one of the reasons their playoff aspirations fizzled toward the end of the campaign.

With the season coming to a close only recently, expect the Fire to make a move or two sooner rather than later. There is still plenty of work to do to build a roster to achieve Frank Klopas’ objective in making the Fire a team who battles for the playoffs year in and year out.

Gutman signed a new contract that will see him paly for his hometown team until the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.