Chicago Fire, New England draw 1-1 in rainy contest

Nacho Gil scored late in the first half and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 on a rainy Saturday to end a MLS season-opening four-game winless streak.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey blocked Carles Gil’s left-footed shot, but Nacho Gil was in front of the goal and headed the ball down and into the net in the fourth-minute of first-half stoppage time.

Richey saved shots from Tomás Chancalay and Ian Harkes in the 86th and 87th minute. Richey finished with three saves.

Fabian Herbers crossed the ball to Hugo Cuypers in the center of the six-yard box, and Cuypers lofted his shot just under the crossbar and scored in the 20th minute for the Fire (1-2-2), who rallied late to beat Montreal 4-3 in their last match.

Earl Edwards Jr. made his first start for the Revolution (0-4-1), filling in for regular goalkeeper, Henrich Ravas, who is on international duty with Slovakia. Edwards had one save, stopping Georgios Koutsias’s right-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 67th.