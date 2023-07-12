Chicago Fire versus Montreal match delayed

Severe weather struck Chicago on Wednesday afternoon with tornado sirens going off and on around Chicagoland.
To no surprise, the Chicago Fire announced their match against Montreal at Soldier Field has been delayed. The start time was slated for 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Summit on Wednesday afternoon with Chicago and the Loop potentially in its path.
There is a tornado warning in effect for Chicago until 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Fire
The Fire are coming off a 1-0 win against Nashville SC over the weekend. The match against Montreal is slated to have a significant impact on the Fire's MLS playoff hopes.
Update: The match is now set to start at 8:44 p.m., according to the Fire.