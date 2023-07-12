Chicago Fire versus Montreal match delayed

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 16: Chicago Fire fans wave flags with the Chicago Fire logo in action during a game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Chicago Fire on April 16, 2022 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Severe weather struck Chicago on Wednesday afternoon with tornado sirens going off and on around Chicagoland.

To no surprise, the Chicago Fire announced their match against Montreal at Soldier Field has been delayed. The start time was slated for 7:30 p.m.

⛈️ MATCH DELAYED ⛈️



Due to weather, tonight's kick-off time has now been delayed, stay tuned for more updates very soon here! #CF97 | #CHIvMTL — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 12, 2023

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Summit on Wednesday afternoon with Chicago and the Loop potentially in its path.

There is a tornado warning in effect for Chicago until 7:45 p.m.

A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O'Hare airport! This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O'Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area! https://t.co/lirNZotdNn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 13, 2023

The Fire are coming off a 1-0 win against Nashville SC over the weekend. The match against Montreal is slated to have a significant impact on the Fire's MLS playoff hopes.

Update: The match is now set to start at 8:44 p.m., according to the Fire.