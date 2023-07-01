Fire's two-game winning streak snapped in loss to Orlando City

Facundo Torres scored twice as the Fire’s two-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Orlando City.

The Fire came into the game having won their last two games on the road and were looking for a third. But Orlando City had other ideas.

Orlando came out the better team, dominating the pretty much the entire first half with. Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady was forced to make a couple of big saves late in the half.

The first came in the 32nd minute off a header from a corner from Rodrigo Schlegel. The next came four minutes later as Martin Ojeda attempted a long range effort following a poor clearance from the Fire defense.

Orlando’s persistence paid off in the 38th minute as Torres connected on a cross from Kyle Smith. Almost unmarked, Torres headed in a shot that Brady managed to get a hand to but was unable to keep out.

The Fire almost equalized early in the second half.

Kei Kamara, one goal from tying Landon Donovan for second place all time in MLS, headed a shot off a corner. Pedro Gallese miraculously saved his shot. Fabian Herbers then had a chance to convert on the rebound but struck the ball poorly and his effort was cleared off the line.

To make matters worse, Herbers then committed a penalty moments later after the ball hit his elbow inside the penalty area. Torres took the penalty and converted to double Orlando’s lead.

Xherdan Shaqiri could have cut the deficit in half in the 64th minute after getting the ball inside the box, leaving him virtually one-on-one against the keeper. But he opted for power instead of placement and saw his shot sail high.

The Fire continued to show fight however and managed to get one back after Brian Gutierrez was brought down inside the penalty area. Shaqiri wouldn’t miss this time and converted from the spot.

Shaqiri from the spot!@ChicagoFire brings on the heat in the second half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UrQHD02dsR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 2, 2023

Chicago’s hopes wouldn’t last long as in the 75th minute, Ramiro Enrique scored Orland’s third, restoring their two goal lead. The Fire players argued for an offside as Enrique made an attempt for the ball despite being offside. But he pulled off and then saw little resistance from the defense before getting his shot off.

The Fire return home to host Nashville on Saturday, July 8.