Hugo Cuypers joins Chicago Fire FC on record-setting deal

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS – JUNE 6: A Chicago Fire logo is seen on a corner flag at SeatGeek Stadium on June 6, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Chicago Fire FC has made a massive splash in the international market, acquiring striker Hugo Cuypers from the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Cuypers was acquired as a “Designated Player” under MLS rules, and his contract will mark the largest acquisition fee ever paid by the Fire, according to a press release.

The deal will run through the 2026 season, with an option for the 2027 campaign, the team announced.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Hugo Cuypers to the club,” Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “We have been very focused on acquiring a striker in the prime of their career with a proven track record of scoring goals in a very competitive league.”

Cuypers has appeared in 20 matches so far this season with KAA Gent, with six goals to his credit. He scored 20 goals in 33 matches last season, his first with the club after spending the previous season with Mechelen in the Belgian first division.

The team also announced that they would discount tickets for their home opener against FC Cincinnati, which is set to take place on March 2 at Soldier Field. Tickets will start at $9, and will be available beginning at 1 p.m.