Inter Miami updates Lionel Messi's injury status ahead of Chicago Fire FC game

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has missed four of his club’s last five games, but will he be on the pitch when they face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Wednesday night?

According to the latest updates provided by the cub, Messi is officially “Questionable” to play as he deals with a scar tissue ailment.

Messi has scored 11 goals in 12 matches with Inter Miami this season, and the club is unbeaten in those contests, with an 8-0-4 record.

Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana are both questionable with hamstring injuries, according to the club.

The Chicago Fire say that 61,000 tickets have been distributed for the game. The club issued a statement this week offering ticket credit for fans due to the uncertain availability of Messi for the contest.

“To show our appreciation, the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend our match vs. Inter Miami, regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch,” the club said.

Both the Fire and Inter Miami are still battling for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is tied with Montreal for ninth in the conference, though they lose a tiebreaker to the Impact. Inter Miami is four points out of a playoff spot in the East.