Chicago Red Stars stand with Spain player Jennifer Hermoso

MADRID, SPAIN – AUGUST 26: Players of Atletico de Madrid wearing a wrist band in support of Jennifer Hermoso of Pachuca during the The Women’s Cup final match between Club Atletico de Madrid and AC Milan on August 26, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The Chicago Red Stars have joined the growing number of players and clubs showing their support for Spain player Jennifer Hermoso.

“The Chicago Red Stars stand with Jennifer Hermoso and the players of the Spanish National Team. Jenni and the team’s achievement deserve a celebration that is now overshadowed by the actions of a man and the federation. We’re with you Jenni. #SeAcabo”

The Chicago Red Stars stand with Jenni Hermoso and the players of the Spanish National Team. Jenni and the team's achievement deserve a celebration that is now overshadowed by the actions of a man and the federation. We're with you Jenni. #SeAcabo https://t.co/GiHC50F0Tm — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 26, 2023

There were shows of support throughout various leagues including the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with players sporting a wristband that said “Contigo Jenny,” or “With you, Jenni.”

We stand together with you, @Jennihermoso.



Estamos contigo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VCV3pxaSxX — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 25, 2023

The show of global support comes after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony following Spain’s World Cup triumph over England less than a week ago.

Rubiales tried to defend his actions calling the kiss “consensual” on Spanish radio. He then apologized for his actions.

Calls for his resignation quickly followed and an assembly was held on Friday where it was being reported he would in fact resign. However, he doubled down in his defense, emphatically saying he was not going to resign. He reiterated it was a consensual kiss between two friends, tried to shift the blame on Hermoso and said he was the victim of a “social assassination.”

Since then, players from Spain’s World Cup team, as well as former players, all signed a letter in support of Hermoso. Furthermore, they also declared they would no longer play with the national team if Rubiales was not dismissed.

For their part, the Spanish Federation has stuck behind Rubiales, sending out press release after press release stating the president’s version of events is the truth and threatening legal action against Hermoso as well as the players should they refuse a national team call-up.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee stepped in and provisionally suspended Rubiales for 90 days and has barred him and the Spanish Federation from directly contacting, or through third parties, Hermoso or her close environment.