Chicago Red Stars trio called up for international duty

SAINT LOUIS, MO – APRIL 11: Casey Krueger #20 of the United States applauds the crowd after a game between Ireland and USWNT at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in Saint Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/USSF/Getty Images).

The season might be over for Chicago but the matches continue as three Red Stars players have been called up for international duty.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Casey Krueger will represent the United States in the upcoming international break while Bianca St-Georges will do the same with Canada.

Casey Krueger and Alyssa Naeher 🤝 USWNT 🇺🇸

Bianca St-Georges 🤝 CANWNT 🇨🇦 — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) October 18, 2023

Naeher is no stranger to playing with the USWNT as she has been capped 96 times and was the starter in the Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

Krueger also has plenty of national team experience. The Naperville native has made 40 appearances for the USWNT and has been up to task whenever she’s been called upon for club and country.

The pair make up a 27-player training camp roster who will play two friendlies against Colombia on October 26 and October 29.

“I was very impressed and pleased with the focus, energy and dedication of the players to prepare for the two games against South Africa in September and I’m expecting the same for this camp, even if we’ll only have a few training days together,” said interim USWNT head coach Twila Kilgore. “Once again, this roster is a mix of the players from the World Cup team who are fit to play international minutes, players trying to establish themselves in the environment and players who are taking a next step in their growth through this experience with the senior National Team.”

North of the border, St-Georges has been capped seven times with the CANWNT, who play two matches against Brazil on October 28 and October 31.

“With our qualification for Paris 2024 confirmed, we will use our fall window to see and assess more players in the environment,” said CANWNT head coach Bev Priestman. “I’m excited to get the group back together, welcome back in some returning injured players, and for us to build on the good work done in the September window. Now everything we do has to have Paris 2024 in mind.”