Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 Champions League campaign

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE – JUNE 11: Players of Manchester City lift the UEFA Champions League trophy after the team’s victory in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match against Inter at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Istanbul,Turkiye. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Europe's premier club competition is almost back on fans' calendars.

As new league seasons get underway across European nations, that can only mean the UEFA Champions League is nearing its highly anticipated return.

Last year saw English Premier League giant Manchester City top Serie A's Inter Milan 1-0 thanks to a late second-half goal from defensive midfielder Rodri. The win saw the Citizens accomplish a historic treble as they also won the league and FA Cup.

Though City will undoubtedly be considered favorites to win the competition again, a new group of teams will look to end their reign.

Here's what to know about the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League:

When is the 2023-24 Champions League draw?

The group stage draw for the Champions League is slated for Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

What teams are in the 2023-24 Champions League?

Here's a breakdown of the teams in the competition, separated by the countries they qualified through. There are still six spots left for certain teams competing in ongoing qualifying rounds.

England : Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle Spain : Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla Germany : Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin Italy : Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli France : Lens, Paris Saint-Germain

: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain Portugal : Benfica, Porto

: Benfica, Porto Netherlands : Feyenoord

: Feyenoord Austria : Salzburg

: Salzburg Scotland : Celtic

: Celtic Serbia : Crvena zvezda

: Crvena zvezda Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

What are the 2023-24 Champions League pots?

The Champions League pots are how each group is determined. Pot 1 comprises the reigning competition champion (Manchester City), the Europa League winner (Sevilla) and the league winners for the top-six leagues based on UEFA country coefficients.

The remaining pots are populated according to the respective club's coefficient. One team from each pot will form a group, and no team from the same country can draw one another in the group. All four teams will be from a different country.

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade

Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens

Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens Unseeded: Real Sociedad, Celtic

How to watch the 2023-24 Champions League draw

The draw, which will take place from the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, will be available to stream on UEFA.com.

What are the 2023-24 Champions League group stage dates?

Here are the dates the six group game stages games will be played on:

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Where is the 2023-24 Champions League Final?

Wembley Stadium in London, England is the venue for the final, which will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Wembley has previously hosted seven European Cup finals, more than any other stadium.

