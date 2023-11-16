Is Messi playing in tonight's Argentina World Cup Qualifier vs. Uruguay?

Lionel Messi hasn't played since the 2023 MLS season concluded in late October.

But Messi's services may be needed as soon as possible with the November international break here. Argentina has two World Cup qualifying games for the 2026 tournament, with Uruguay and Brazil on the docket.

Uruguay, the current No. 15-ranked nation by FIFA, is up first. Luis Suarez, Messi's former teammate at Barcelona, is expected to suit up for the big affair.

But will Messi play in the crucial game versus Uruguay on Thursday? Here's what to know about La Pulga's status:

Will Messi play tonight vs. Uruguay?

Messi is expected to feature versus Uruguay, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni indicated ahead of the game.

"Messi is fine, he is doing well," Scaloni said in a recent news conference. "Beyond the fact that he played a game in the last 25 days, he has been training normally, he is in good condition and he is fine."

What time is the Argentina vs. Uruguay World Cup qualifier?

Kick-off time in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is slated for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Uruguay World Cup qualifier

The Argentina-Uruguay game will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo.