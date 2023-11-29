Man United draws 3-3 at Galatasaray after Onana errors to hurt Champions League qualification hopes

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – NOVEMBER 29: Goalkeeper Andre Onana of Manchester United is dejected after the UEFA Champions League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Manchester United at Ali Sami Yen Arena on November 29, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images)

Hurt by goalkeeper Andre Onana's mistakes, Manchester United twice wasted two-goal leads to draw 3-3 at Galatasaray in a febrile atmosphere Wednesday in the Champions League to leave its hopes of reaching the round of 16 hanging in the balance.

United was 2-0 ahead after 18 minutes after strikes by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes and then 3-1 up following a goal by Scott McTominay in the 55th.

At fault for Galatasaray’s first goal by Hakim Ziyech at a free kick, Onana fumbled another set-piece attempt by the winger into his own net to bring the hosts back into it at 3-2 in what proved to be an end-to-end Champions League classic.

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu then controlled a fine through-ball from Ziyech and powered a rising shot past Onana in the 71st to earn Galatasaray a point that kept the Turkish team a point ahead of United, which remained in last place. FC Copenhagen, which drew 0-0 at already qualified Bayern Munich later Wednesday, is ahead of Galatasaray on goal difference.

United must now beat Bayern and hope the Copenhagen-Galatasaray game played concurrently ends in a draw to advance in second place. Erik ten Hag's team has dropped eight points from winning positions in the group and conceded 14 goals — already a club record in the competition.

“What we’ve been doing in the Champions League is not enough,” Fernandes said. "Its not the first game we have been doing this.

“We have to secure the result. We have to be smart enough and manage the game better.”

A huge display featuring the phrase “Welcome to Hell” dominated one side of the Ali Sami Yen Stadium before kickoff, a nod to 30 years ago when Galatasaray fans greeted United’s players with the same message at the airport in Istanbul ahead of a Champions League match.

Another banner read “Your worst nightmare is back again” and Onana might have that feeling as he added a new chapter to his mistake-filled first season at United.

For Ziyech's first goal, Onana crept to his left — behind United's flimsy defensive wall — just before the shot was taken. Ziyech's curling effort went through the wall and crossed the line where Onana had been initially standing.

His mistake for Ziyech's second goal was even worse, with the shot striking the right elbow of Onana as he went down to gather the ball and rebounding over the line. Onana covered his head in his hands.

United still had a slew of chances in the final minutes as both teams went on the attack for a winner but a mixture of disappointing finishing and a poor final ball saw the opportunities go to waste. Fernandes, whose goal was a screamer from outside the area, also hit the post with a shot from the edge of the area late in the game.

United has won just one of its five group games.

“I was pleased with the performance because we created so many chances,” Ten Hag said, "but at the same time we have to win this game.”

