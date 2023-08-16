Report: Vlatko Andonovski steps down as USWNT manager

Jul 27, 2023; Wellington, NZL; United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski during the second half in a group stage match against the Netherlands for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Wellington Regional Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN, Vlatko Andonovski has resigned from his role as manager of the United States Women’s National Team.

His resignation comes at the heels of a disappointing World Cup from the USWNT in which they were bounced in the round of 16 to Sweden in penalties. The round of 16 elimination marked their earliest exit of any World Cup for the United States.

The news was first broken by Lizzy Becherano and Emily Keogh of 90min.

In addition to a disappointing World Cup, the United States also had a lackluster showing in the Tokyo Olympics where they came away with a bronze medal finish.

Those in charge in the US Soccer Federation met with players, coaches, staff and Andonovski himself in the weeks after their World Cup elimination where, ultimately, a decision was made that Andonovski would not continue, according to ESPN.

Andonovski’s contract ran out in 2023.

Brought in to replace Jill Ellis, Andonovski was supposed to represent a fresh start. While things went well early on, performances from the USWNT stagnated and concerns arose ranging from player selection, player usage, or lack thereof, and formations.

Andonovski’s tenure lasted 65 games, with the USWNT finishing with a record of 51 wins, five losses and nine draws.

US Soccer is expected to make an announcement on Thursday, confirming Andonovski’s departure.