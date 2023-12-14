When is the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw?

Only 16 teams remain after several enthralling group-stage clashes.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign has already delivered, though there's still more to come in the looming knockout rounds.

Most notably, Manchester United crashed out of Group A in last place, so the Red Devils will not participate in the Europa League, either.

Fellow Premier League club Newcastle finished last in the group of death, while Serie A side AC Milan claimed third to at least play in Europa games. Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain survived Group F narrowly.

Reigning champions Manchester City easily handled Group G, winning all six games with no real threats.

But now comes the round of 16 draw, which is often unpredictable yet enticing. Here's what to know for 2023-24:

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday, Dec. 18.

What time is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

The draw is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.

Which teams are in the Champions League round of 16?

These are the 16 teams still left in the competition, sorted by alphabetical order:

Arsenal (Premier League) - Group A winner

Atlético de Madrid (La Liga) - Group E winner

Barcelona (La Liga) - Group H winner

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) - Group A winner

Copenhagen (Superliga) - Group A runner-up

Dortmund (Bundesliga) - Group F winner

Inter (Serie A) - Group D runner-up

Lazio (Serie A) - Group E runner-up

Leipzig (Bundesliga) - Group G runner-up

Manchester City (Premier League) - Group G winner

Napoli (Serie A) - Group C runner-up

Paris (Ligue 1) - Group F runner-up

Porto (Liga Portugal) - Group H runner-up

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) - Group A runner-up

Real Madrid (La Liga) - Group C winner

Real Sociedad (La Liga) - Group D winner

The group winners are seeded while the runner-ups are unseeded. Seeded teams can only draw unseeded teams, but the exceptions are if they stem from the same league or group.

How to watch the Champions League round of 16 draw

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When are the Champions League round of 16 games?

The round of 16 will be played over the course of four weeks in 2024. The first legs will occur on Feb. 13, 14, 20 and 21. The second legs will follow on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

When and where is the 2023-24 Champions League Final?

Wembley Stadium in London, England, is the venue for the final, which will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Wembley has previously hosted seven European Cup finals, more than any other stadium.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.