Meet Tazuni, the official 2023 Women's World Cup mascot

With the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA opted to create a tournament mascot that represents both countries.

Tazuni, a “fun, football-loving” penguin, will serve as the mascot for this year’s competition.

Her name is a combination of her home, the Tasman Sea, and unity, which is a core value of the tournament being hosted by two countries.

“Tazuni stands for everything which makes the Women's World Cup unique, and her story will resonate with millions of young fans around the world,” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said when Tazuni was first introduced in October 2022.

As for Tazuni’s species, she is based on the “Eudyptula minor” penguin endemic to Australia and New Zealand. Her blue tuft of hair helps her stand out and even matches the color of an American soccer legend:

Megan Rapinoe of the United States poses with Tazuni during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park on July 12, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. Credit: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

FIFA debuted a video recalling how Tazuni fell in love with soccer. After falling into the sea, Tazuni sees a ball floating on the surface. She joins a group of girls playing the game on the beach, and the girls give her a personalized kit that she then sports at a nearby stadium.

Tazuni is now 15 years old and plays midfield.

“Like millions of youngsters worldwide, football is how Tazuni expresses herself, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will provide inspiration for a new generation of football fans and participants from across the globe,” Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, said.

Tazuni will be featured on FIFA’s media channels and tournament merchandise.