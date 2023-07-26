See which teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup and which were eliminated

It's crunch time at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Sixteen teams advanced to the knockout stage while all the other teams packed their bags directly from the tournament's group stage. Now, eight teams will reach the prestigious feat of earning a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the U.S.'s Round of 16 game, let's break down the teams that have already advanced to the quarterfinals and the others that have been eliminated:

How can the U.S. advance to the quarterfinals?

The USWNT must defeat Sweden on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

The two teams have met on 42 occasions, winning 23 and losing seven. Sweden won their last competitive encounter at the Tokyo Olympics and ended USA's 44-game winning streak.

Which teams have advanced to the quarterfinals?

The three teams that have advanced to the quarterfinals as of Saturday are Japan, Spain and the Netherlands.

Japan defeated Norway 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth time in tournament history. Spain took down Switzerland to secure its spot in the tournament's final 8 for the first time.

The Netherlands then continued its revenge tour after losing the 2019 World Cup Final by repelling a tough South Africa side 2-0. The Oranje will now meet Spain in the quarterfinals.

Who has qualified to the Round of 16?

The teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 are as follows:

Spain

Japan

Switzerland

Norway

Australia

Nigeria

England

Denmark

Netherlands

USA

Jamaica

France

Sweden

South Africa

Morocco

Colombia

Who has been eliminated from the Women's World Cup?

The teams that have been eliminated are as follows:

Who qualified for Group E Round of 16?

The Netherlands and the U.S. have qualified for the Round of 16 from Group E.