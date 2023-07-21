Sophia Smith's historic debut leads USWNT past Vietnam in Women's World Cup opener

Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States celebrates scoring with Sophia Smith #11 and Megan Rapinoe #15 during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The U.S. women's national team's bid for a historic FIFA Women's World Cup three-peat began with a win.

But it was a newcomer to the World Cup squad who powered the victory.

In her first World Cup game, Sophia Smith tallied two goals and one assist as the USWNT defeated Vietnam 3-0 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday night.

With her brace, the 22-year-old Smith became the youngest USWNT player to tally two goals in her first World Cup game, according to CBS Sports. She's also the second youngest USWNT player to score two goals in a World Cup match.

At 22 years and 346 days of age, @sophsssmith is the second-youngest player in #USWNT history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game and the youngest since Cat Whitehill in 2003 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G2cqJDYsNm — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 22, 2023

"Soph Smith, look what she did. She does that every single day in training so it’s no shock to me,” captain Lindsey Horan told reporters, via AP. “But it’s always great to have the first game to really calm everyone’s nerves and get the three points.”

Smith, who plays for the NWSL's Portland Thorns, opened the scoring for the Americans in the 2023 WWC. In the 14th minute, Alex Morgan fought off a defender to make an impressive one-touch feed into the box for Smith, who beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed strike.

Smith didn't have to wait long to notch her second World Cup goal, either. In first-half stoppage time, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh punched a cross right out to Smith, who sent a bouncing shot into the back of the net.

The play was initially called offsides, but the goal was awarded following a review to give the Americans a 2-0 halftime lead. The score came minutes after the USWNT looked headed for a 2-0 lead before Morgan was denied from the spot on a penalty kick.

Smith showed she has the ability to set up her teammates, too. In the 77th minute, as she beat a defender to the ball and picked out Horan in the middle of the box. After settling the ball, Horan fired a shot into the open net.

“I love playing with Lindsey, she’s such a great player," Smith said. "She has such a good eye for things that a lot of players don’t see. She understands my game. She understands the runs I’m making before I even make them.”

The final score wasn't as lopsided as many expected it to be, but the Americans certainly had their chances to run away with the game. The USWNT outshot Vietnam by a staggering 27-0 margin, with 24 shots coming from inside the penalty area and eight being on target.

The USWNT will look for better quality inside the final third when it continues group stage play on Wednesday against the Netherlands. The game will be a rematch of the 2019 WWC final.