Who will USWNT play in the Women's World Cup Round of 16?

Amanda Ilestedt 3rd R of Sweden celebrates a goal with teammates during the group G match between Sweden and Italy at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand, July 29, 2023.

The U.S. women’s national team survived a close call at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, and now it faces a much taller task in the Round of 16.

The two-time defending tournament champions advanced to the knockout stage with a 0-0 draw against Portugal to close out Group E play. It was a frustrating game for both players and fans, but now the team will need to turn the page to avoid elimination.

The Gals’ Round of 16 match is set for 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. While their opponent will not be set in stone until Wednesday, they will in all likelihood face a familiar foe.

Here is everything know about the USWNT’s potential matchups:

Who will the USWNT play in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup?

As the Group E runner-up, the USWNT will go up against the Group G winner in the Round of 16. That leaves the Americans with two possible opponents: Sweden or Italy.

Sweden leads Group G with six points and a +6 goal differential after beating South Africa 2-1 and Italy 5-0. Italy still has a slim chance of winning the group, as it has three points thanks to a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Italy wouldn’t just need a win over South Africa and an Argentina upset over Sweden to win Group G – it would also need to gain 10 goals over Sweden to get even on goal differential, which is the first tiebreaker used at the Women’s World Cup.

USWNT vs. Sweden Women’s World Cup results

The USWNT is 4-1-1 all-time against Sweden at the Women’s World Cup. Its six matches against Sweden are the most of any opponent in the team’s tournament history.

The Americans beat the Swedes in their first ever Women’s World Cup match in 1991. They then went on to play in the group stage at five straight tournaments from 2003 to 2019.

The USWNT won the 2003 and 2007 meetings by two goals apiece. Sweden finally defeated the USWNT in the 2011 group stage by a score of 2-1 and the countries played a scoreless draw in 2015.

The most recent Women’s World Cup match between the two sides was the conclusion of the 2019 group stage. Lindsey Horan gave the USWNT the lead in the third minute and Jonna Andersson contributed an own goal early in the second half en route to a 2-0 result.

Should Sweden avoid a total collapse on Wednesday, it will set up its first ever knockout match against the USWNT at the Women’s World Cup.

USWNT vs. Italy Women’s World Cup results

Now, should Italy miraculously pull ahead of Sweden in the Group G standings, it would face off against the USWNT for the first time in its Women’s World Cup history.

Le Azzurre are making their fourth ever Women’s World Cup appearance. They have never been grouped with the USWNT and have never crossed paths in the knockout stage.

Sweden and Italy’s next Women’s World Cup matches

Sweden will face Argentina at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, and Italy will face South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, to close out Group G play. Both matches will kick off at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Who will the Group G runner-up face at the Women’s World Cup?

The Group G runner-up will move on to play the Netherlands, the Group E winner, in the Round of 16. That match will take place at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Saturday from Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Sweden has already secured a spot in the knockout stage, but it can finish as the Group G winner or runner-up.

Italy, meanwhile, will be playing to fend off elimination on Wednesday. Argentina and South Africa have one point apiece with their 2-2 draw against one another, putting them within striking distance of Italy in the Group G standings.

Should South Africa beat Italy on Wednesday, Italy would be eliminated from the tournament.

South Africa would be guaranteed a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Italy and a Sweden win or draw against Argentina. If both South Africa and Argentina win, tiebreakers would determine which team in the Group G runner-up.