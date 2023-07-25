USWNT vs. Netherlands 2023 World Cup preview, key players, storylines, more

Win and you'll seize control of first place in Group E going into the final matchday.

That's what's at stake when the U.S. women's national team faces the Netherlands on Wednesday in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The first game for the USWNT saw them cruise to a 3-0 victory over Vietnam, but they'll be upset about their lack of clinical finishing in a game where they recorded 28 shots, yet only seven hit the target. However, their defensive showing was top notch as Vietnam totaled zero shots.

On the flip side, the Netherlands picked up a 1-0 win vs. Portugal thanks to an early 13th-minute goal from Stefanie van der Gragt. It wasn't the cleanest of victories, but it earned the nation the important three points.

So, with a win giving either side the easiest path to a first-place finish in the group, let's preview the USWNT-Netherlands fixture:

USWNT vs. Netherlands key storylines

Let's look at three storylines for the contest:

World Cup Final rematch : Four years ago, the USWNT topped the Netherlands 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Both nations have improved in their respective ways since then, so it'll be interesting to see if there's a psychological impact on their play this time around.

: Four years ago, the USWNT topped the Netherlands 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. Both nations have improved in their respective ways since then, so it'll be interesting to see if there's a psychological impact on their play this time around. USWNT's dominance vs. the Oranje : The two nations have met 10 times. The U.S. has posted a 8-1-1 win-draw-loss record, though only one of those came in the World Cup (the 2019 final). The only loss for the U.S. came in 1991, so the Dutch will need a near-flawless performance to add another dent to that record.

: The two nations have met 10 times. The U.S. has posted a 8-1-1 win-draw-loss record, though only one of those came in the World Cup (the 2019 final). The only loss for the U.S. came in 1991, so the Dutch will need a near-flawless performance to add another dent to that record. A win streak on the line for the U.S.: The U.S. has won 13 straight Women's World Cup matches dating back to 2015, a tournament record. They've outscored opponents by a whopping 40-5 in that span, though the Netherlands presents a unique challenge as the No. 9-ranked nation by FIFA. The Oranje's defense is also much better, so the U.S. will need to be more decisive in attack than they showed against Vietnam.

USWNT vs. Netherlands key players

Let's look at three key players for each team that could prove decisive:

USWNT

Sophia Smith: The 22-year-old forward introduced herself to the world with a brace against Vietnam, and her pace down the flanks will be vital for the U.S. to get behind the Oranje's defensive line. She'll get her chances to score; can she take them?

Savannah DeMelo: The 25-year-old midfielder hadn't been capped before manager Vlatko Andonovski called her up for the World Cup. Then he gave her the start vs. Vietnam and pushed Julie Ertz to center-back. DeMelo's box-to-box abilities proved critical in opening up the field in attack, so she may be in line for a second straight start on Wednesday.

Alyssa Naeher: The top goalkeeper for the U.S. did not face any shots against Vietnam, but it's likely she'll be involved more often against the Oranje's attack. She'll need to be sharp between the sticks as she usually is.

Netherlands

Lieke Martens: The 30-year-old forward is the top scorer on the Oranje's squad with Vivianne Miedema out with an ACL tear. Her dribbling in tight spaces and 1-on-1 creation ability when cutting in from the left flank is as dangerous as it gets, so the U.S. will need to be extra careful whenever she receives the ball.

Dominique Jansen: The 28-year-old center-back is arguably the best defender for the team and possesses a blend of speed and ball-playing abilities not often seen from players in her position. Part of it is because the Netherlands are known for their development in ball-playing aspects, but Jansen will be tasked with leading the build up from the back and cleaning up the USWNT's attacks.

Sherida Spitse: The most-capped player on the squad (215) and the captain, Spitse, 33, can play as either a third center-back or in midfield. Her versatility will be imperative to get through the USWNT's defense.

USWNT vs. Netherlands prediction

As the U.S. hunts for a three-peat, how it performs against the Oranje may set the course for what's to come when the competition gets fiercer. This is a game the Gals should win as they are better on paper, though the Dutch defense won't be easy to bypass.

Let's go with the USWNT winning by the same margin they won the 2019 World Cup Final, but don't count out the Netherlands' attack to grab a goal or two.

Prediction: USWNT 2, Netherlands 0