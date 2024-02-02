Super Bowl appearances are becoming a regularity for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes took over as Kansas City's franchise QB in 2018 and he's taken the Chiefs to a mind-boggling four Super Bowls in the past five seasons.

The two-time NFL MVP was victorious in his first appearance in the Big Game, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes led the Chiefs back to Super Bowl LV the following season, but they were defeated by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After falling one win shy of a Super Bowl LVI berth, Mahomes led a second-half comeback in Super Bowl LVII to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

And now, well before he even turns 30, Mahomes is on the doorstep of yet another Lombardi Trophy with a Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11.

So where does Mahomes rank all time in Super Bowl appearances and victories among quarterbacks? Here's what to know entering Super Bowl LVIII:

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes played in?

This will be Mahomes' fourth Super Bowl appearance. At 28 years old, he's the youngest quarterback to ever reach a fourth Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Mahomes currently boasts a 2-1 Super Bowl record.

Which NFL quarterback has played in the most Super Bowls?

Mahomes' four Super Bowl starts are tied for third all time with Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Jim Kelly and Roger Staubach. The only quarterbacks with more starts are Tom Brady with 10 and John Elway with five.

Which NFL quarterback has won the most Super Bowls?

Tom Brady has captured the most Lombardi Trophies of any quarterback, winning seven of his 10 Super Bowl appearances. So even if the Chiefs beat the 49ers, Mahomes won't be halfway to breaking Brady's record just yet.

Currently, Mahomes is tied for fifth with several signal-callers for the most Super Bowl triumphs at two. He's looking to become just the fifth quarterback to win at least three titles, a feat only achieved by Troy Aikman (three titles), Joe Montana (four), Terry Bradshaw (four) and Brady (seven).

Which NFL quarterback has the most Super Bowl losses?

Jim Kelly lost all four of his Super Bowl starts, and they came in back-to-back-to-back-back years. Kelly and the Buffalo Bills made Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII and XXVIII but came up short each time.

Fran Tarkenton, meanwhile, dropped all three of his Super Bowl starts. Tom Brady and John Elway suffered three Super Bowl losses as well, though, they also picked up multiple rings.

