Patrick Mahomes' shirtless photo sparks hilarious ‘dad bod' comparisons: ‘Like I got kids'

There's little debate about Patrick Mahomes' abilities as a football player.
But his body, apparently, is a different story.
After the Kansas City Chiefs' win in the AFC Championship Game, cameras captured a shirtless Mahomes giving a speech in the locker room to his teammates. While many might expect the two-time MVP to have a flawless figure, people on social media were surprised to see him without the toned muscles we're accustomed to seeing on athletes.
Here's the full video:
Mahomes caught wind of the discussions online and responded accordingly, making light of the hilarious situation.
To be fair, he is right. Mahomes, a father of two, has an excuse for his self-proclaimed "dad bod." But that didn't stop people from clowning him in the replies.
Dad bod or not, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now just one win away from winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. A game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas next week is all that stands in his way.