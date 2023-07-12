2023 Wimbledon women's semifinals how to watch, schedule, preview

Grab your strawberries and cream and all whites because semifinal action is about to hit the All England Club.

After seeing No. 1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion No. 3 Elena Rybakina eliminated from the tournament's quarterfinal, the draw significantly opened up -- so much so that a brand new grasscourt champion will be crowned on Saturday.

But four players still have two matches to win in order to hit that feat.

So here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon semifinals and how to tune into the action:

Who is in the 2023 Wimbledon women's semifinals?

The first semifinal is between unseeded players Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova, while the second semifinal is between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 6 Ons Jabeur.

When are the 2023 Wimbledon women's semifinals?

The semifinals will be played one after the next on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon women's semifinals

Broadcast for the women's semifinals will be available on ESPN between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

Who is in the 2023 Wimbledon women's final?

The women's final will be between the winners of Elina Svitolina-Marketa Vondrousova and Aryna Sabalenka-Ons Jabeur.

When is the 2023 Wimbledon women's final?

The final will be played on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon women's final

Broadcast for the women's final will be available on ESPN between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. ET.