Everything you need to know about Australian Open semifinal matchups, schedule, how to watch

Players are booking their spots in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals.

As we enter the final days of the first Grand Slam of the year, the stakes are higher than ever -- and so is the prize money.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic are each looking to defend their titles from 2023 and have already earned spots in this year's semifinals.

But you can't count out players like Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner, among many others, who are playing phenomenal tennis and are looking to earn their first Australian Open singles titles.

With the 2024 Australian Open coming to a close, here we take a look at the semifinalist and how to watch the action Down Under:

Who is in the Australian Open women's semifinals?

The first semis on the women's side is between No. 4 seed Coco Gauff and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. If tennis fans recall, this is a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final, which Gauff won in three sets.

The other semi is between the winners of Linda Nosková-Dayana Yastremska and Anna Kalinskaya-No.12 Qinwen Zheng.

How to watch the Australian Open women's semis

Both semifinal matches will be played on Thursday, Jan. 25 for folks in the United States. The times are still TBD.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

Who is in the Australian Open men's semifinals?

The first semis on the men's side is between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 4 Jannik Sinner.

The other semi is between the winners of No. 6 Alex Zverev-No.2 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz-No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

How to watch the Australian Open men's semis

Both semifinal matches will be played on Friday, Jan. 26, for folks in the United States. The times are still TBD.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes (Spanish).

When is the Australian Open women's final?

The women's final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 27, with the time TBD.

When is the Australian Open men's final?

The men's final will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, with the time TBD.